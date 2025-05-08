Dylan wins Monthly Medal

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played an individual stroke event for the May monthly medal sponsored by John Adams and Dan Lark. Thanks fellas for your support.

Winner of A grade and back to back medalist was Dylan Pawsey with 70 nett c/b, runner up was Paul Sinderberry 70 nett.

B grade winner was Tom Hotham with 66 nett, runner up was Colin Hope with 70 nett.

Ball comp winners S. Moore, D. Lark, G. McCumstie, M. Hanlon, B. Toms and G. Fyfe 72 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades G. Fyfe, no. 7 P. Colless, no. 9 J. Smith jr, no. 11 K. Crow, no. 17 J. Smith jr and G. McCumstie.

LCD Willy was there.

Next Saturday we will play an individual stableford sponsored by ‘the Phantom ‘ and it will be the annual Lefties v Righties day, with Clive leading his team he is confident of a 3-peat, you wouldn’t like to bet against him.

A heads up that club membership for the 2025-26 season is due by June 30th, the club championships start the first weekend in July and you must be a full financial member to play in them or to win any club comp after that date.

Don’t forget the Wyalong open in 2 weeks it’s a good day to support, early entry is on their flier.

3 weeks until our open, entries are rolling in, it would be appreciated if some locals would take the earlier tee times, that will give travellers time to get here and then hopefully they will stay for the presentation and spend money in the club.

Thanks to all the sponsors that have stepped up for the weekend, much appreciated.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.