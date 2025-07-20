Dylan completes work placement
Tullibigeal Central School student, Dylan Browne, recently completed his work placement as part of his Certificate II in Heavy Diesel Farm-Based Machinery.
He secured a fantastic opportunity in Dubbo, thanks to the support of the Riep (Regional Education Partnership Program), which connects employers with secondary students.
In the morning of Monday 30th June, Dylan, accompanied by Mr. O’Brien, met with hospitality and heavy diesel students from Condobolin High School, alongside teachers Mrs. Moon and Mrs. Magro. The group set off for Dubbo, where they dropped off 18 students at their respective workplaces.
Dylan spent the week at Hutcheons and Pearce, gaining valuable hands-on experience in the heavy diesel farm machinery industry.
“We would also like to extend our gratitude to Lake Learning Link in Lake Cargelligo for providing Dylan with work placement clothing. The support from organisations that help subsidise these opportunities is crucial, as such experiences would not be possible without them.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
