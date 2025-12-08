Dubbo band visits school

Tottenham Central School sent their thanks to Dubbo Christian School and St John’s College for visiting them on Wednesday 19th November and treating the students and staff to a truly outstanding band performance. “Our students and staff were absolutely captivated — what an incredible opportunity for our small school to experience such talent and energy. We were very lucky to have you, and we appreciate you making the trip out to us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.