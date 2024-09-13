Dubbo Art Exhibition

Tottenham Central School Stage 4 students embraced the opportunity to view the exhibitions at the Western Plains Centre in Dubbo on Friday 9th August.

The Best of the Bald Archie Prize exhibition was impressive and entertaining for the students! The permanent historical exhibition, Dubbo Stories, was very informative and interesting for them also. The exhibition of Jodi Cramond’s mixed-media artworks was an interesting mix of clay, paint, and carbon, engaging the students thoroughly. A photographic exhibition of some of Leila Jeffrey’s close-up portraits of native pigeons and doves also connected with the students.

After lunch, Stage 4 explored the Shoyoen Japanese Gardens from a geographical perspective before enjoying the Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden Adventure Playground together.

It was a fantastic day in which our students represented our school with maturity and pride.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.