Dressing up for Careers Day
On Tuesday 2nd July, Tottenham Central School students dressed up for Careers Day.
They had a great variety of costumes, ranging from rock stars and motorbike riders to detectives and scientists. “We want to express our gratitude to the wonderful presenters who visited throughout the afternoon.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. The school also sent out a big thank you to the following community members who shared about their jobs, both past and present:
– Senior Constable Nick Floro (Police Officer)
– Connor and Maddie (Ambulance Officers)
– Michael Bush or ‘Bushy’ (Essential Energy)
– Joel Turpin (Farmer and Chef with Cooee Collaborations)
– Parox Vaniya (IT Specialist)
– Jack Bennett (Electrician)
– Jack Smith and Aleah Geeves (Lachlan Shire Council)
– Heather McLeod (Nurse)
– Jenny Day (Physiotherapist)
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
