Do It For Dolly Day

On Thursday 7th May, Lake Cargelligo TAFE staff and students dressed in blue in support of Do It for Dolly Day which was held on Friday 8th May.

“Our SEE Program teacher, Angela Mackin, had her students complete a meaningful task focused on the importance of kindness, inclusion, and standing up against bullying.” read a post on their Facebook page.

One student confidently presented her work on Do It For Dolly Day in front of the class, sharing thoughtful insights and helping spark important conversations amongst students.

“Students discussed the importance of Do It For Dolly Day and how being kind, supporting one another, and speaking up can make a positive difference in someone’s life.

“A wonderful way to encourage awareness, compassion, and connection within our campus community.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.