Diving into CPS Swimming Carnival

Condobolin Public School held their annual swimming carnival on Thursday, 13 February. The weather was lovely for sports teams Lawson, Paterson, Kendall and Gilmore to take to the water.
Students displayed strong, smart and proud behaviour throughout the day. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 12/03/2025

