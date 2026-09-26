District honour
Memphis Jones has been recognised for his strong 2026 season after being named joint runner-up in the Lachlan District Under 16’s Best and Fairest awards. The accolade recognises Jones’ consistent performances and contribution throughout the season, placing him among the leading players in the Under 16s competition. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
Latest News
Brayden captures Show’s winning image
By Melissa Blewitt Brayden Davis has taken out Photograph of [...]
‘Chewy’ the Goat crowned Champion Pet at Show
By Melissa Blewitt A goat in a cowboy costume took [...]
District honour
Memphis Jones has been recognised for his strong 2026 season [...]
Rams honour their 2026 top performers
By Melissa Blewitt The 2026 season was celebrated in style [...]
Eli warn cricket selection
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan has [...]
Lachlan Mile Herefords enjoy successful Condobolin Show
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Mile Herefords (Condobolin) recorded a strong [...]