Discussing emergency situations

Trundle Central School sent their thanks to Senior Constable Hefferen & Melanie Suitor from Parkes Shire Council for attending their school on Tuesday 5th August to discuss with Year 9 & 10 students tools to respond to real-life emergency situations in a Mock Crash pre lesson. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

