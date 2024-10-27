Dinawan celebrate hardwork
On Wednesday 25th September, the Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Dinawan students were celebrated for their hard work in achieving their Term 3 goals. Their reward included a special lunch at the bowling club and a fun spring roll-making session with Shelly. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mark and Shelly for welcoming our Dinawan family and teaching us how to make spring rolls. Many students tried new foods for the first time and thoroughly enjoyed the cuisine. Thank you!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
