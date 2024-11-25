Delivering expert cardiac care right to the heart of Lake Cargelligo

An innovative outreach clinic is bringing expert cardiac care to Lake Cargelligo.

The Outreach Heart Failure Diagnostic Clinic enables isolated patients identified as being at risk of heart failure, to have timely and affordable access to screening, diagnostic and specialist assessment, bringing care closer to home for rural people at no cost to the patient.

This much-needed service is expanding to cater to a growing number of people and now includes Lake Cargelligo Multi-Purpose Service.

The clinic model is a unique public-private partnership between Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network, Riverina Cardiology and Roy Cardiology – St Vincent’s Network as well as primary care providers including Aboriginal Medical Services.

It allows eligible patients to receive care in their areas, without the added expense and stress of travelling to major cities, at no cost to the patient.

The clinic was established in December 2022 and initially offered in the western parts of the MLHD in partnership with Roy Cardiology, which paved the way for the current expansion into additional communities. This expansion has been made possible through a partnership with Wagga Wagga’s Riverina Cardiology.

MLHD’s Director Integrated Care and Allied Health, Emma Field said the clinic aims to ensure patients who are identified as being at elevated risk, or who are showing symptoms of heart failure, have timely access to screening and assessment.

“Early diagnosis aims to improve patient experience, outcomes, and quality of life, while reducing preventable emergency department presentations,” she explained.

“The Outreach Heart Failure Clinic is testament to the power of collaboration and innovation that has resulted in the delivery of high-quality healthcare to patients right across the District.”

Patients are referred by their local General Practitioner into the clinic.

“We hear regularly from patients that they are appreciative of having access to diagnostic intervention in a timely manner, without them having to worry about travelling away from their homes,” Clinical Nurse Consultant with MLHD’s Chronic Respiratory and Heart Failure Team, Anitha Stanley stated.

“We are pleased the clinic is now going to be travelling to even more District communities.”

So far, 16 clinics have been held in Lake Cargelligo, Hay, West Wyalong, Temora, Narrandera, Tumut, and Holbrook.

“It is pleasing to see even more regional and rural communities are set to benefit from expert care through the expansion of the Outreach Heart Failure Diagnostic Clinic,” Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said.

“This clinic has already clearly demonstrated patients who are identified as being at elevated risk, or who are showing symptoms of heart failure, are able to access early diagnostic intervention without having to travel and without any cost to the patient.”

Labor Spokesperson for Cootamundra, Stephen Lawrence MLC, said innovations like the clinic are delivering expert cardiac care into the heart of smaller rural communities.

“Having this access to screening, diagnosis and special assessment will make a major difference to the lives of people living in isolated communities who are at risk of heart failure in the region.”