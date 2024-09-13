Dedicated to helping farmers grow a better future

Advertorial.

AGnVET is a leading Australian agribusiness group dedicated to helping farmers grow a better future.

Established in Forbes, NSW in 1915, AGnVET has expanded to over 70 branches nationwide, offering a comprehensive range of rural supplies, specialist services in agronomy, animal nutrition, and water and irrigation.

Our iconic brands, including AGnVET, I K Caldwell AGnVET, Walkers AGnVET, Kellys AGnVET, Wheelhouse AGnVET, and Darling Irrigation, reflect our commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

As a proud, independent Australian-owned company, AGnVET prioritizes building strong community relationships and delivering exceptional customer service.

Our mission is to support rural Australia through every season, ensuring farmers have the tools and expertise they need to thrive. We understand Rural Australia and our local people have built strong relationships in the communities where we operate.

For us, customer and community success is more than just a statement it’s a philosophy ingrained in our core values. We believe in being connected to our local people, and being part of the heart beat of our communities.

With a dedicated Condobolin local team, AGnVET works closely with clients to ensure they are provided with expert advice to help their livestock and farming reach their full potential.

Condobolin AGnVET has a comprehensive range of animal health and nutrition products and services to maximise production in livestock operations.

AGnVET Animal Production Advisors are trained to work closely with farmers to implement tailored management plans across sheep, beef and dairy productions.

From parasite management, to feed and nutrition supplements, AGnVET’s animal health team Chris Clark and Malcolm Parnaby provide trusted advice to farmers to minimise inputs and maximise sustainability and profitability.

For more information, contact the Condobolin branch on 02 6895 2527.

Contributed.