Debate Team Speak on Social Media Ban
The Kerri Parkes Debating team debated against Wellington Public School on Tuesday 31st March. Speaking confidently with great clarity, strong arguments and terrific conviction, Tottenham convinced Mrs Baldwinson that ‘The Social Media ban for under 16’s should remain’! Well done Lila, Lexi, Annalise and William. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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