Deanna Stenhouse named finalist

Media Release

Congratulations to Deanna Stenhouse, who has been named as a finalist in the 2026 Excellence in Allied Health Awards in the Assistant/Support Person of the Year category. Deanna works as an Allied Health Assistant linked to the Integrated Care team in the Lake Cargelligo community.

As a Lake Cargelligo local, Deanna has strong ties to her local community and acts as a natural conduit between community and the health services. Deanna is the only Allied Health presence on site in Lake Cargelligo, facilitating allied health service provision through virtual connections and supervision. She demonstrated positive outcomes with patients working across Social Work, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy and Dietetics and has been able to adapt exceptionally across all disciplines.

Since commencing in late 2024, Deanna has effectively established a consistent allied health service in Lake Cargelligo, ensuring this remote community has access to a range of services that were previously unavailable. She quickly became the integral link between Allied Health professionals in the district and their patients, facilitating and participating in sessions with the patients.

Deanna has a natural curiosity and interest in her patients, with incredible instincts for the support staff and patients may require. She has strong work ethic and takes the initiative to seek new opportunities and tasks. Deanna is a strong advocate for the community’s needs and is the link between patients and Allied Health Professionals across the district. Deanna has built strong connections with local services and partner agencies and has collaborated on initiatives such as Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab as an outstanding representative of NSW Health.

Deanna has demonstrated an innate understanding of the human experience and shows initiative in advocating for exceptional patient-centred healthcare.

Congratulation to Deanna, and we look forward to hearing the outcome of the awards – winners will be announced on Thursday 26 March 2026.

Media Release (Murrumbidgee Local Health District).