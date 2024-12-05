Darren crowned Club Champion
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls
The Final of the Major Singles was played on Sunday. Darren Seton and Andrew Brasnett played a very close game with both taking the lead throughout then tying twenty-four all on the second last end, Darren took the last end and the game twenty five to twenty four. Congratulations Darren, 2024/25 Club Champion and commiserations Andrew.
Daryl Nairn and Al Barnes played Brian Tickle and Ray Burnes in a Semi Final of the Minor Pairs, the scores were close throughout, but Brian and Ray always managed to stay in the lead eventually winning twenty two to seventeen
No bowls last Wednesday and only one game on Sunday. Grant Davis, Bill Cunningham and Mark Marshall showed no mercy defeating Michael Waller, Dave King and Cary L’Estrange.
Round 5 of the Business House bowls was won by Lachlan Agencies 2 on a count back with Holy Moses, the lucky draw winner was RSL and the lucky losers were Deevesy. In the pool RSL beat Deevesy, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Bridge Club, Swiss Watch Centre beat Sloshies, Braden Davis Personal Training 1 beat Spot 4, Holy Moses beat Food Works, Happy Daze beat Condo Taxis, Blue Shop beat Googar Grinds, Fireys beat L.A.1, Logan’s Bobcats beat Gaggling Grannies and LA 2 beat BDPT 2.
Contributed.
