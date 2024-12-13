Danielle takes out the top title

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On Thursday 28th November 2024 Pauleen Dimos, Beryl Field and Pam Nicholl played a game of consistency for their social bowls with Pam being the winner.

Monday 2nd December saw Mel Rees and Felicity Saunders play the final of the Minor singles. Felicity started the tally off winning the first end, but Mel fought back, in very warm and humid conditions Felicity snuck away to win the game 25 to 17, congratulations ladies, many thanks to Zena for marking the game.

On Tuesday 3rd December Danielle Thompson and Cathy Thompson played Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton in the final of the ladies’ pairs, another warm and humid afternoon and a little break due to heavy rain, Cathy & Danielle came away with the win, 20 to 10, congratulations ladies. MidWest Bowls Women’s and Senior Singles was held on Saturday 7th December, Condobolin Sports Club was lucky enough to be one of the host clubs.

In the senior Ladies, Pam Nicholl played Judith Mulligan from Grenfell with Judith securing the win 25 to 13. Judith played Pauleen Dimos in the semi-final in a very tight game Judith winning the game 25 to 23, well done ladies.

In the Ladies singles Danielle Thompson played Melissa Rees with Danielle taking the win 25 to 9. Zena Jones played Cathy Thompson on rink 4 with Zena winning 25 to 15. On rink 3 Lisa Rosberg battled it out with Marilyn Seton with Lisa taking the win 25 to 14.

In the semi-final Danielle Thompson played Zena Jones with Danielle coming away with the win 25 to 9, in the other semi-final Lisa Rosberg played Jo Thorpe with Lisa winning the game 25 to 14.

On Sunday 8th December Danielle Thompson played Lisa Rosberg in the final of the Mid West Bowls State Women’s Singles. Some great bowls were played by both ladies, but Danielle proved too strong to win the game 25 to 9. Congratulations Danielle, Danielle will now represent the Club early in the new year venue to be confirmed at a later date. Congratulations all our Lady Bowlers on some great bowls over the weekend, many thanks to all our markers as well.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer, Cathy Thompson