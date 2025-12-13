Danielle and Cathy excel on the bowling green

Congratulations to Cathy and Danielle Thompson who won their sectional games for the Mid West Bowls at Parkes in September. This qualified them for the Regional Finals in Dubbo on October 19th and 20th, where they won their quarter final, semi-final and beat Nyngan in the Final 27 to 6, they now Play for the State Title next year against the other 15 Regions/Zone winners. Huge achievement for our little club and town. Information and image contributed.