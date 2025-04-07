CSU visit Tullibigeal
On Tuesday 11th March, Tullibigeal Central School were fortunate to have Ella and Liam from Charles Sturt University in Wagga visit. They shared valuable insights with the secondary students about what to expect when transitioning to university. They discussed key support options available to students, such as scholarships and accommodation grants, and took time to answer questions at the end of the session. “A big thank you to Ella and Liam for sharing their university experiences with us. With Ella having attended school here at Tullibigeal, the session was especially meaningful and relevant to our community.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
