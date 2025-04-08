CSU visit senior students

On Wednesday 12th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a visit from Ella and Liam from Charles Sturt University in Wagga.

They spoke to our senior students about what to expect at university. They talked about the all important help available to students, in the form of scholarships and accommodation grants, and answered questions at the end of the information session.

“Huge ‘thank you’ to these young uni students for sharing their academic journeys with us. With Ella completing her schooling at Tullibigeal the information was very relevant to our area.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.