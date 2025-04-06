CSU Explore Day

On Tuesday 18th March, Tottenham Central School year 12 student, Shauna, participated in an Explore Day at Charles Sturt University, Wagga where she was able to learn about the different courses on offer. A total of 630 students attended the event. Shauna participated in a range of activities, including those focused on Education, Social Work, and an informative session about on-campus accommodation. Shauna also had the opportunity to tour one of the on-campus accommodation sites, giving her a firsthand look at what university life is truly like for students. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.