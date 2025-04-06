CSU Explore Day
On Tuesday 18th March, Tottenham Central School year 12 student, Shauna, participated in an Explore Day at Charles Sturt University, Wagga where she was able to learn about the different courses on offer. A total of 630 students attended the event. Shauna participated in a range of activities, including those focused on Education, Social Work, and an informative session about on-campus accommodation. Shauna also had the opportunity to tour one of the on-campus accommodation sites, giving her a firsthand look at what university life is truly like for students. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Abigail chosen as Primary School Captain
Tullibigeal Central School student, Abigail, delivered an impressive speech in [...]
Celebrating 100% attendance
On Wednesday 12th March, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
The Nationals pledge to Nyngan Showground and Early Learning Centre
Media Release Nationals Candidate for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey, and Senator [...]
CSU Explore Day
On Tuesday 18th March, Tottenham Central School year 12 student, [...]
Evelyn makes Western
On Monday 3rd March, Tottenham Central School students Evelyn and [...]
Lots of smiles and laughter
Recently children at the Condobolin Early Learning Centre were smiling, [...]