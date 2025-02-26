Crowds flock to Ewe Competition

Held on Friday 7th February 2025, the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition celebrated its 30th Anniversary with seven ewe flock entries. Judges were Garry Kopp from Towonga Merino Stud in Peak Hill, Tom Kirk from Bundemar Merino Stud in Baldry and associate judge Lindsay Brown who is the operations coordinator with Elders National Wool Selling Centre in Ravenhall in Melbourne.

Although the day was rather hot, a great crowd of around 60 spectators was in attendance right from the very start. Lots of enthusiasm & discussion on everything associated with growing dual purpose merino sheep. The judges were impressed with the very strong lineup of flocks entered and said they were all a credit to their breeders. The judges had a difficult job picking winners as all flocks were very competitive.

Paul Northey won the day with his large flock of 960 strong Belswick blood 20-21 micron ewes who cut 9kg per head with 68-69 per cent yield, 121 per cent lambing and had been culled at 34 per cent. These ewes were carrying 9 months wool and were a May-June drop.

The judges commented that they were outstanding, well-presented ewes, well balanced and structurally sound. They felt the big shapey ewes would make great stud ewes. They have smart wools that handle well, shear well and have a big wool cut. The management of this flock was well done with scanning to obtain twin numbers then the entire flock managed to cater for that number of twinning ewes.

Paul used to split twins and singles but has found management easier to leave twins and singles in year groups but manage according to percentage of twins. Paul runs large flocks of ewes even during lambing and finds agistment over the summer to preserve feed at home. He also avoids joining ewes on lucerne as it reduces lambing percentage. Michael Elmes is the winning flock’s sheep classer, which adds to Michael’s long line of wins.

Betty and Philip Hall placed second with their Avenel blood 19.4 micron ewes which cut 8.5kgs at 65% yield. They are currently carrying 10 months of wool and will be shorn at 12 months. This flock have 98 per cent lambing and are a June/July drop. The judges were impressed with their beautifully nourished, even wool type, with good character, style and staple length. They had good productive skins and an even line of honest, balanced ewes with a good back end and had good width right through. These ewes were classed by Colin McCrabb.

Barry, Vicki, Stephen and Jared Carruthers placed third with their One Oak Poll 21 micron ewes who cut 8.5kg of wool per head on average at 64 per cent yield, they have an average of 95 per cent lambing rate in a May-June lambing. The judges commented that they had a cracking even wool type with good conformation, structure and balance. These ewes had long stretchy bodies with plenty of shape, they were well managed and were good honest ewes that suit the environment. They were classed by Michael Elmes.

The encouragement award went to Hart’s Pastoral Co. for their Goolgumbla Poll 19 micron ewes who cut an average of 7kg wool per head which yields 60 per cent. They have an average of 115 per cent lambing rate in a May-June lambing. The judges commented that they were a great type of ewe who would fill bales with their tremendous free and open style.

They were very smart ewes with width, length and great back end structure. While the Hart family have moved to 8 month shearing, they have found that management can be an issue with cropping, heat and Christmas all having a hand in delaying the event. Discussion was had around ewes shorn at 8 months tend to cut 65 per cent more wool over a 2 year period, however balancing that among other activities and farm operations can be an issue.

Interestingly, most flocks visited on the day have either stopped scanning or scan to take out dry sheep which then produce a fat lamb. Few producers are now dividing flocks up into lambing groups of twins and singles due to the run of good seasons, abundance of feed, and lack of paddock space available in a mixed farming operation. Northey’s, as mentioned, scan for twin numbers and then manage the flock to cater for the percentage of twins, ie maiden ewes might carry 40 per cent twins, but older ewes might have 60 per cent twins.

With the current merino wool market, a large framed, easy lambing, fast growing dual purpose merino is essential and some of the figures showed that carcase value is now four times the value of wool. Doug Hart commented things need to change dramatically if the merino wool industry is to survive.

During the dinner and presentation Maree Stockman, Secretary to the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition was awarded with a NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association award to honour her 30 years of commitment to the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Ewe Competition and her efforts in promoting the merino breed.

The Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition was started in 1995 by Maree Stockman, Bill Worland and a number of other committee members after a visit to the West Wyalong Merino Breeders Ewe Competition the previous year.

Contributed by Linda Thomas.