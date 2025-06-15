Cross Country success for CPS students

Condobolin Public school students had a very successful day at the Lachlan PSSA Cross Country Event on Friday, 16 May. Seven students will now travel to Orange on the 11 June to compete in the Western competition. These were the following results on the day: 12/13 years boys – Quade (first) and Thomas (third); 11 years boys – Jace (fifth); 11 years girls- Pippa (fourth); and 8/9 years boys- Toby (first), Elias (third) and Maddox (fourth).