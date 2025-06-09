Cross Country fun for CHS students
On Friday, 9 May Condobolin High School held their annual Cross Country event. Participants displayed great sportsmanship and enthusiasm. Students who have successfully qualified for
Western Cross Country will head to Orange on Wednesday, 11 June. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
