Cricket success for CPS
Congratulations to the Condobolin Public School cricket team, who won their third round match against Dubbo Public School on Monday, 31 March. They now must wait on other results before finding out their next opponent. The team took on Narromine Public School in the previous round on Thursday, 13 March. The team came out on top after posting an impressive 244 runs. Joe (40), Quade (41) and Harvey (40) all retired. The team then showed their skills in the field and had Narromine all out for 40. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
