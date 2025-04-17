Cricket success for CHS

The Condobolin High School Open Boys Cricket Team defeated Bathurst in the first round of the Open Boys Cricket Competition. They travelled to Orange to play the match on Monday, 24 March. With only nine players, the team showed both skill and determination to claim victory.

The following is a report posted on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page on 28 March:

“On Monday, 24 March 2025 our Open Boys Cricket Team travelled to Orange to play Dennison College – Bathurst Campus in the second round of the CHS Knockout. After winning the toss, CHS chose to bat first. Josh and Zac Grimmond strode to the crease confident racing to 20 off the first four overs.

A brief lapse in concentration saw Josh dismissed for 11, and Eli then joined Zac at the crease to build a solid partnership. By drinks Eli had reached a halfcentury, and the team had moved to 146 runs.

“As is often the case drinks broke their concentration and Zac fell on the first ball back, just one run short of a deserved half-century. Miller joined Eli at the crease with intent on causing some

damage with the new partnership, adding a quick 45 runs in just 5 overs, pushing the total further out of Bathurst’s reach. Eli eventually fell on 79, caught at mid-off, and Miller followed soon with a quick-fire 31 from 26 balls. At 4 for 219, the remaining batters came out with intent to push the run rate along and push the score as high as possible, though Callan and Ryley failed to trouble the scorers. Jacob made a hard earned 11, and Jaren finishing 5* not out.

“After lunch, the team took to the field set on making short work of the Bathurst batting line-up. Miller and Baden opened the bowling, starting strong with tight bowling, and Miller claimed 2 wickets in his first spell. By the 10-over mark, Bathurst was struggling at 2 for 30. The next 7 overs went to Bathurst with Roffe and Lee adding another 46 runs, but Callan struck with 2 wickets in one over, significantly putting a massive dent in Bathurst’s hope of chasing down our total. At drinks there were some encouraging words given and despite being two boys short the team rallied and worked hard to take further wickets.

“The game continued to move slowly until Callan’s excellent throw from the deep caught a batter out, leaving Bathurst at 5 wickets down. Lee continued to attack our bowlers, making it all the way

to 91 before Jacob collected his first wicket of the day and his first wicket in high school cricket. Josh, Jacob, Baden and Ryley each picked up wickets in the final overs to wrap up Bathurst’s innings at 174.

“Cricket will now take a hiatus until term four where we will play either Grenfell or Narromine.

“We would like to thank Pic for umpiring and Susan for scoring. We thank Bathurst for agreeing to play in Orange for their home game and organising the venue. Congratulations to Jacob who made his debut for Condobolin High School and managed his first runs and wickets.” the report concluded.