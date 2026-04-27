Cricket success
Condobolin Public School Cricket Team travelled to Olsen Park at Narromine to take on Narromine Public School on Tuesday, 31 March in the second round of the State Knockout. The team was successful against Narromine and will now contest Round Three on at date yet to be determined. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.
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Cricket success
Condobolin Public School Cricket Team travelled to Olsen Park at [...]
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