Cricket success

Condobolin High School Open Boys Cricket

On Monday 11th November 2024 the Open Boys Cricket team travelled to Orange to do battle with Dennison College – Kelso.

Under overcast skies Captain Cartwright again won the toss, and after our last game wasted no time choosing to bat. Hudson and Zac began well racing to 27 inside the first three overs with boundaries coming easily. At the fall of the first wicket in the fourth over, the game changed, and not for the better.

Runs dried up and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. The pitch was proving difficult to bat on with some unpredictable bounce, or no bounce at all on a couple of occasions, and scoreboard pressure causing issues. Not until Ryley and Baden came together at the crease did anyone look comfortable for more than a couple of overs. The boys continued to fight hard and the end of our innings we had scraped together 100 runs. Baden (17), Zac (14) and Ryley (13) successfully made it to double figures.

After the lunch adjournment CHS took to the field desperate for early wickets and a glimmer of hope. Miller, famous for his line and length bowling, opened from the Northern End with his first ball going to the boundary and CHS heads dropping a little. Kelso’s opening batter looked intent on scoring the required runs quickly. Having scored a big century at the State Carnival last week the boys knew they needed his wicket and quickly if they were going to defend a small total. Miller’s second ball was treated much the same as his first, however this time Quarn was there to intervene.

In a case of catch the ball or wear it, Quarn took one of the greatest catches ever witnessed on a schoolboys’ cricket field. CHS went up as one in celebration as Kelso’s batting unit dropped their heads. The enthusiasm and chatter from our team grew with every ball as Miller added a second wicket from the over. Nate than put on a great spell of fast bowling from the other end with the Kelso batters having no answer to the speed and accuracy of his bowling. After 8 overs Miller finished with three wickets and Nate two. Hudson and Baden continued the onslaught both picking up two wickets each. Kelso finished all out for 48.

Congratulations to all the players who never gave up throughout the day and should be commended for their effort and sportsmanship. CHS will play the winner of Dubbo College and Parkes High School in the Western Region Final in the weeks to come.

Report sourced from the Condobolin High School Facebook Page.