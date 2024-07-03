Creating toolboxes

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 & 10 Industrial Tech- metal students are hard at work creating their toolboxes. They master a variety of skills with this project, and the toolbox components are coming along nicely. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 03/07/2024By

Latest News

Creating toolboxes

03/07/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 & 10 Industrial Tech- [...]

We recommend