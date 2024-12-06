Creating Sherbet with science
Girrawaa have been lucky enough to have Miss Amor (a REAL science teacher) pop in to allow the students to become experimental scientists! Lake Cargelligo Central School students planted their seedlings and wrote up their scientific procedures and hypothesis’ for growing sweet corn, zuchinni, and radishes in varying sunlight earlier in November. More recently, the students engaged in mixing ingredients including icing sugar and citric acid to create their very own raspberry sherbet! Some students may of been tricked into trying the ‘tasty’ ingredients first. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
