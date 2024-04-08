Creating sculptures

At Lake Cargelligo, the Year 11 Art students have to make a sculpture of an animal. The dinosaur is already taking shape and form throughout the layering process. The end result will be fantastic. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

