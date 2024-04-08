Latest News
Creating sculptures
At Lake Cargelligo, the Year 11 Art students have to [...]
Bubble bonanza at Koorie Kinderama
Koori Kinderama was full of sensory fun on Monday, 18 [...]
Tullibigeal Picnic Races
On Saturday 23rd March, the annual Tullibigeal Picnic Races were [...]
Girls Netball team attend finals
On Tuesday 12th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Girls Open [...]
Harmony Week Activities
Trundle Central School Kindergarten to Year 2 students participated in [...]
Well done, Logan!
Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond showed skills and sportsmanship [...]