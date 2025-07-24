Cranley receives 2025 Champion of the RAS Award
Trundle local, Cranley Gowing was recently the recipient of the 2025 Champion of the RAS award.
“Champion of the RAS recipient, Cranley Gowing is a respected and dedicated member of the Western District Exhibit team and an integral contributor to the Wool section of the District Exhibits Competition.” read a post on the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Facebook page.
“Since 1989, Cranley has served the Western District organisation in various roles, including President and long-time committee member. He has also supported the RAS of NSW Sheep section by providing fleeces for the Young Judges Competition.
“A fourth-generation farmer from Trundle, he’s a strong supporter of the Trundle Show Society. The Agriculture Committee recognises Cranley’s outstanding commitment to the District Exhibits Competition. Congratulations on your achievement, Cranley.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Facebook page.
