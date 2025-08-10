CPS Netball team plays with great enthusiasm

Condobolin Public School students braved the elements to take part in a Netball Gala Day on Friday, 25 July. They all showcased skills and sportsmanship. The team played three games, winning two matches (Small Schools and Parkes East), and then losing their third to Wyalong. The team tried hard all day, with their enthusiasm never wavering. “Although the weather wasn’t great it didn’t dampen the efforts and excitement of our netball stars. Well done girls and thank you to the parents who came over to support us for the day,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.