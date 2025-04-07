CPS Netball success
Condobolin Public School students travelled to Forbes to participate in the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) netball trials. After a tough day of competition, Winnie, Harlow and Cleo have been successful in moving on to the next stage. The girls will now compete in the first round of Western trials in Term Two. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
