CPS Netball success

Condobolin Public School students travelled to Forbes to participate in the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) netball trials. After a tough day of competition, Winnie, Harlow and Cleo have been successful in moving on to the next stage. The girls will now compete in the first round of Western trials in Term Two. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 03/04/2025By

Latest News

CPS Netball success

07/04/2025|

Condobolin Public School students travelled to Forbes to participate in [...]

CSU visit Tullibigeal

07/04/2025|

On Tuesday 11th March, Tullibigeal Central School were fortunate to [...]

We recommend