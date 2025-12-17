CPS cricket success

Following trials on Wednesday, 3 December, Condobolin Public School has two representatives and one reserve named in Western Cricket teams. Pippa Newell is a member of the girl’s team. Chad Worland was named in the boy’s team and Maddox Stewart is the first reserve. “Congratulations to all four students who attended. You represented our school so well. Wearing your uniform and displaying great sportsmanship,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. ABOVE: Pippa Newell, Chad Worland, Maddox Stewart and Rowley Lister. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.