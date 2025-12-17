CPS cricket success
Following trials on Wednesday, 3 December, Condobolin Public School has two representatives and one reserve named in Western Cricket teams. Pippa Newell is a member of the girl’s team. Chad Worland was named in the boy’s team and Maddox Stewart is the first reserve. “Congratulations to all four students who attended. You represented our school so well. Wearing your uniform and displaying great sportsmanship,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. ABOVE: Pippa Newell, Chad Worland, Maddox Stewart and Rowley Lister. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
CPS cricket success
Following trials on Wednesday, 3 December, Condobolin Public School has [...]
Jonah impresses in State Final
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School’s Jonah Grimshaw has been [...]
LEVEL 2 WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR TOTTENHAM, ALBERT AND THE B-LINE
Level 2 water restrictions are effective immediately for B-Line, Albert [...]
Lachlan Agencies win round seven of Business House Bowls
Condo Sports Club Bowls Round seven of the Business House [...]
Week 7 Merit Winners
The Merit Award Winners for Term 4 Week 7 were [...]
CPS students revise Times Tables
Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6N have been revising [...]