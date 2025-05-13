Congratulations!

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On Sunday 27th April Cathy and Danielle Thompson travelled to Sydney to compete in the State Champion of Champion Ladies pairs against 93 other club champions.

Cathy and Danielle had to play and win their sectional games to progress into the knockout rounds, where they defeated Belmont 24 to 17 on Monday and Lithgow Workies 21 to 16 on Tuesday.

They received a bye in the first knockout round on Wednesday then defeated Mount Lewis 23 to 13 in the second knockout round. On Thursday they defeated Soldiers Point in the Quarter Final 20 to 17, and Gerringong 21 to 17 in the Semi – Final, advancing to the final.

On Friday morning they played Selina Goddard (NZ representative) and Jessie Cottell (NSW representative) from Cabramatta where they were unfortunately defeated 11 to 30, What a huge achievement reaching the final for a State Title.

Whilst most games were played in the rain, they had a great time making new friends and catching up with old acquaintances.

In other results on the 22nd April Cathy Thompson played Danielle Thompson in a game of consistency a close game from start to finish with Danielle taking the win 150 to 144.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.