Condobolin Sandhill Googars

The Condobolin Sandhill Googars put in an amazing effort when they played in the ELLA 7’s 2025 competition recently. Shannon Sloane put this message up on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page on Saturday, 1 March: “Due to a team forfeit we end up coming fifth in the 15a comp today … Magic effort from a group of boys just coming together on the day.” The tournament is described as the marquee event for Indigenous Sevens Rugby and is held on the Central Coast. It is named after the famed Ella Brothers – Gary, Glen and Mark. The Ella 7s attracts around 400 athletes, 20 state class referees and ball boys, and over 20 officials from Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby Union and Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team (LMRDT). Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.