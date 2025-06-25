Condobolin Rams take on Boorowa Goldies

MATCH REPORT: Condo Rams vs Boorowa Goldies

Saturday 14th June – Boorowa.

The Rams hit the road with just 13 weapons- no subs, no worries (well… maybe a few worries). Within 15 minutes, Will Colless went down injured, and we also recruited two paramedics to the bench. Not quite the depth we had in mind.

Final score: 48–0 to Boorowa. But don’t be fooled- our boys didn’t stop swinging. Coach Greg Wynn pulled on the boots in the second half – not just to make up numbers, but because that’s the kind of bloke he is. Still got the skills, still got the ticker. Massive thanks to Wynny for stepping up when the team needed it.

Denis Spathis also answered the call- a Condo league legend who didn’t miss a beat. He slotted in at fullback, steadied the ship, and proved he’s still got the touch. He played a great game and was a standout on the day.

Shoutout to our number 9, Tom Clemson. The bloke’s so quick he finished the game before the rest of us. Lightning around the ruck, solid all day, and even one of the Boorowa wingers asked him to slow down.

Special mention to our Club Captain Josh Payne – the bloke who organises the boys, rallies the team, and leads from the front every week. He had an absolute cracker of a game on Saturday and continues to set the standard on and off the field.

And a massive thank you to Boorowa Rugby for the unreal hospitality- including putting us up at the pub for the night. Class act, on and off the field. The night wrapped up with a bit of bonding (and a lot of noise) around the karaoke machine. Turns out, we can’t score tries- but we can absolutely butcher every song with a chorus.

Huge love to the Rams that show up week in, week out- training hard and travelling to all the away games. These blokes have seen more backroads than a stolen Hilux. You’re what keeps this club ticking, and we couldn’t be prouder.

To the rest of the herd: the bus is officially registered. It’s not fast, it’s not fancy, but it will get you to the game. So bring your boots, bring your banter, and back the boys who are busting themselves for the jersey.

Points: 1. Jack Kirk; 2. Tom Patton; 3. Jack Toole. Players’ Player: Tom Clemson

Up the Rams.

Deep Heat Diaries.