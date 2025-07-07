Condobolin Rams show grit and determination

MATCH REPORT – CONDO RAMS vs HARDEN DEVILS

Saturday 21 June – Ram Park

The Harden Devils rolled into Condo on Saturday, and while they may have taken the chocolates on the scoreboard, we cleaned up where it counts. Arm wrestles, boat race and last man standing (we think he’s still at Seto’s place.)

First up, a massive thank you to Ian Burns from Dubbo, who stepped up last minute to referee our game. We’re seriously grateful! And whether you like it or not, Ian, you’re now officially part of the Condo Rams family. No paperwork, no second thoughts, just welcome aboard.

Condo opened the account early, with Jack Kirk slicing through the line like a flanker at a free feed, for the first meat pie of the day. The sideline erupted, dreams were alive… briefly.

Then Harden hit back. Hard. Four unanswered tries later, we were on the back foot faster than Grandma on meat tray night. Enter Will Chamen, who gave us a second wind with a tidy try. Harden answered again with another two sausages of their own.

But the Rams weren’t done- Logan Thorpe barreled through like a man on a mission, and Josh Payne slotted the two like he had money on it.

Special mention to Sam Nixon, who was on a tear from the first whistle. Massive hits, charging runs, and a long list of blokes who’ll think twice before running at him again. He didn’t turn up to play, he turned up to ruin someone’s afternoon.

After 80 minutes of footy, we clocked on for our second shift at The Railway Hotel for preso, yarns, and the all-important boat race. And here’s the result that really mattered: Rams. By a full beer.

Sorry Harden, the game was yours. But the night belonged to the Rams.

Massive shoutout to our committee legends, you lot keep the show running smoother than a well-oiled esky lid. Volunteers often fly under the radar, but we honestly couldn’t do it without you. We’re back at Ram Park next week to take on Grenfell, and preparations are in full swing. The boys are putting in the work. A bit of training, bit of heavy lifting, and a healthy amount of pub-based conditioning. All the essentials.

We love this Rams family. From the sideline legends to the boys in the trenches, we’re building something pretty special. Each week, we’re getting tighter, tougher, and just that little bit better- both on the paddock and wherever there’s cold beer and good company.

This week’s points: Players’ Player: Tom Clemson; 1 Point: Will Chamen; 2 Points: Josh Payne; 3 Points: Sam Nixon.

Up the Rams.

Deep Heat Diaries.