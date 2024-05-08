CPS students going the distance

Condobolin Public School held their competitive Cross Country event on Tuesday, 9 April.

Murray Worthington placed first in the 12/13 Years Boys Age Group, with Macauley Packham securing second spot and Izayah Kirby-Calliss taking third.

In the 12/13 Years Girls race, Rubie Haworth took home first place, followed by Stella Jarick (second) and Emmaline Blewitt (third).

Rory Packham won the 11 Years Boys category, with Quade Peterson second and Thomas Saunders third. Logan Crammond and Lucas McMaster rounded out the top five.

In the 11 Years Girls race, Cleo Whiley won and was closely followed by Pippa Smith who was second. Addison Pawsey was third, Winter Ritchie-Hall was fourth and Kenzie Riley was fifth.

Jace Ireland was the winner of the 10 Years Boys Age Group. Chad Worland claimed second, Alec Patton was third, Rowley Lister was fourth and Charlie Worthington was fifth.

In the 10 Years Girls section, Pippa Newell placed first. Sharnay Hines came second, Gabriella Stevenson placed third, Mia Kennard was fourth and Kaylee Bamblett was fifth.

Toby Patton was the winner of the 8/9 Years Boys race. Tom Leslie (second), Maddox Stewart (third), Lachlan Worthington (fourth) and Elias Saunders-Chatfield (fifth) all competed well.

In the 8/9 Years Girls, Kylah Bamblett (first) beat Saige Elliott (second), Sienna Small (third), Dakoda Demmery (fourth) and Annabelle Barrass (fifth).

All place getters received Certificates of Recognition at the Cross Country Awards Assembly, held on Wednesday, 10 April.

Those that qualified from each age group attended the Lachlan Cross Country event in Forbes on Tuesday, 7 May.