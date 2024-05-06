Arthur Pike Memorial 4BBB

An enthusiastic group of 22 players contested the Arthur Pike Memorial 4BBB event sponsored by Sandy Stevenson and Bill Tomlinson in Trundle recently. The Trundle Golf Club thanked them for their continued generosity. Winners were Adam and Jarrod Hall on 43 points on a countback from Pip Taylor and Jake Leisegang. Individual was won by Pip Taylor on 40 stableford points. R/u Derek Kelly on 39. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.