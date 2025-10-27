Condobolin players excel

Tamworth hosted the 2025 Kooro Knockout over the October Long Weekend. The event united players, supporters, and spectators in a celebration of sport, culture, and community. Teams from across NSW (and Indigenous communities) field men’s, women’s and junior sides, with many Condobolin juniors taking part. Six young Indigenous men (Uncle Victor Wright, Bob Smith, Bob Morgan, Bill Kennedy, Danny Rose and the late George Jackson) formed the idea of a statewide all-Aboriginal football carnival at Redfern’s Clifton Hotel in the 1960s. The Koori Knockout was first played at Camdenville Oval in Sydney back in 1971. The Koori Knockout has grown to become one of the most significant events for First Nations people and was hosted by Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) at the Riverside Sporting Complex in 2025.

ABOVE: Joseph Packham, Nate Vincent, Taya Donovan, Tyler Dargin and Rashard Kirby.Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

BELOW: Kelise Dargin played for Central West Maliyan at the 2025 Koori Knockout. They made it all the way to the semi final match. She is pictured with Tyler Dargin. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.