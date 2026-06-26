Condobolin Junior Rugby League

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

Round 7 Wrap Up – What a Day at Home!

We welcomed Parkes Blue and Red Bend U14s to Condo and were treated to an absolute ripper of a day. The coffee was hot, the lollies were sweet, the steak sandwiches were spot on… and the footy action matched it all. What more could you want on a Saturday?

A highlight of the day was the Malcolm Buerckner Memorial Cup clash between the Under 10s. Parkes narrowly took home the title of “Memorial Cup Holder” in a fantastic game. It was the first time Condo has hosted the match, and it was special to have Malcolm’s family there to present the cup.

A big thank you to Red Bend’s U14s for making the trip over for a trial match. Opportunities like this are invaluable for giving kids more game time and helping them continue to develop their skills.

Congratulations to our U17 Girls Tag side, with a special mention to Sadie Haworth for calmly slotting the conversion from Lacey Doyle’s try to level the scores – a true edge of your seat moment!

Off the field, the excitement kept rolling with our raffles. Congratulations to Sooty Read, Jack Taylor and Kim Taylor, our Hundred Club winners, and to Veronica Tangya and Jenni Smith who took home the raffle prizes.

We wrapped up the day back at the Condobolin RSL Club with a great BBQ. Congratulations to Alese and Levi, our Rams Family Lucky Door Prize winners.

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.