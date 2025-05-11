Condobolin JRL hit the road in Round One

Condobolin Junior Rugby League – Round One

Condo JRL hit the road to Parkes for the first round of the season, and what a day it was!

Our Under 6s and Under 8s tackle and tag teams kicked things off, having a great time and showing off all their newly learnt skills. Plenty of smiles and excitement set the tone for the day.

The annual Malcolm Buerckner Memorial Trophy match saw our Under 10s take on Parkes. Malcolm was a proud Condo local who later called Parkes home, making this a special game for both clubs. Condo came away with the win, and coach Brodie couldn’t have been prouder of how the U10s performed — plenty of heart, teamwork, and promise for the season ahead.

Our two Under 11s tag teams also got in on the action, enjoying their first run with their fresh new coaches — lots of energy and lots of learning happening already!

The Under 12s came away with a sneaky victory (not that anyone’s counting!), showing how all the years of training are starting to really come together in this age group.

The Under 14s tag team played a strong, united game, finishing with a well-earned draw — proving that a united front truly makes for a strong front!

Our Under 14s tackle side started hard and fast, keeping up the momentum right through the game. Wet weather made for a slippery ball, and unfortunately the boys missed the win by just one try and a conversion — an impressive effort in tough conditions!

Our Under 17s tag team faced a tough day at the office. The scoreboard didn’t reflect their effort, the team showed great spirit, resilience, and determination, playing right to the final whistle. Proud of you all!

The Under 16s played for the Trevor Ross Memorial Trophy. Trevor’s son and wife, Triston and Flore Ross were present to watch a brilliant game. Condo came away with the win 6-4, in what was one of the most evenly matched contests seen between Parkes and Condo in a long time.

A massive thank you to Parkes for hosting a great day of junior footy.

Bring on Round 2 – Condo versus Red Bend at Red Bend! Report sourced from Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.