Condobolin duo wins a gold medal at Australian Rowing Championships

By Melissa Blewitt

Rahni Jarick and Ruby Leigo, from Condobolin, were part of the Schoolgirl VIII team who secured a gold medal at the 2026 Australian Rowing Championships in Tasmania.

The duo, who both attend Kinross Wolaroi School (Orange), joined with seven other team mates to finish atop the podium recently.

Rahni is the daughter of Alan and Kelly Jarick, while Ruby is the daughter of James and Danielle Leigo, all of Condobolin.

“A huge congratulations to our rowers who competed in Tasmania at the 2026 Australian Rowing Championships. Your commitment, resilience and teamwork across the season have been outstanding, and these results are a fantastic reflection of your efforts on the national stage,” a post on the Kinross Wolaroi School Facebook Page read.

“Across every crew and every race, our Kinross Wolaroi rowers and coaching team showed what it means to compete with pride, unity and determination.

“A huge thank you to Ben Watt (MIC Rowing) for his dedication and leadership of the program, and to our committed coaching and support staff for their tireless work behind the scenes.

“A sincere thank you also to our Kinross Wolaroi rowing families for everything they do behind the scenes and for their continued support throughout the season,” the post concluded.