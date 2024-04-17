Condobolin 750 2024
Condo 750 cancelled
The 2024 Condo 750 may have been cancelled due to [...]
A Lucky winner!
John Dwyer was the lucky winner of the Condobolin Argus’ [...]
Double demerits in force
There will be five days of double demerits this ANZAC [...]
Ice Skating fun!
The local community flocked to the opening day of the [...]
Merit Awards for Week 8
On Friday 22nd March, Tullibigeal Central School announced their Merit [...]
Learning Child Studies
Ungarie Central Schools Stage 5 Child Studies students, Aliah Birks, [...]