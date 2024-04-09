Condo-Milby take on Ungarie in trial match

Condo-Milby once again pulled on the boots for a trial match against the Ungarie Magpies on Friday, 15 March. There was a great roll up on both sides, with both teams showcasing skills and sportsmanship. A great crowd turned out to watch the match, held at the Magpies home ground. While Condo-Milby will not be playing in the Northern Riverina Football League in 2024, Ungarie will take to the field in Round One in less than a month’s time. Ungarie will also host the Northern Riverina Football and Netball League 100 Year Black and Red Ball at the Ungarie War Memorial on Saturday, 13 April. For more information go to the Northern Riverina Football and Netball League Facebook Page. Image Credits: Colleen Robb.