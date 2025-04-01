Condo Auto Sports opens season with a Double Header
Condo Auto Sports began the 2025 season with a Double Header event on Saturday, 8 March and Sunday, 9 March. Flat Track was held on the Saturday, and the Motocross on the Sunday. Round Three (Flat Track) will take place on Sunday, 12 April, while Round Four (Motocross) is scheduled for Sunday, 27 April. Round Five Boona Enduro is set for 24 May; and Stanis for the 25 May. The 2025 Condo Auto Sports Committee members are Jake Worland (President); Todd Smith (Vice President); Jason Lister (Second Vice President); Tarmia Haworth (Secretary); Karen Worthington (Treasurer); Darren Miles (Track Coordinator); Amy Smith (Canteen Manager); and Naomi Worland (Publicity Officer).
Latest News
