Condo 750 cancelled

The 2024 Condo 750 may have been cancelled due to the weather conditions, but it did not dampen the spirits of the Committee or competitors.

A decision to cancel the event was made on Saturday (6 April) after a major rain event locally and across the region.

“The committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 Condo 750. The damage to landholders properties and tracks as well as public roads with heavy support crew numbers is too considerable and difficult to manage following recent weather,” a post on the Condo 750 Facebook Page read.

“Thank you again to all competitors, landholders, sponsors, and volunteers who bought the event together. We wish to see everyone back on deck in 2025.”

Despite the wash out, the Condo 750 held a successful prologue event on Friday, 5 April where 23 auto and 36 moto riders completed the course.

The mud was well and truly flying, with competitors pushing their vehicles and motorbikes to the limit. They all navigated the slippery conditions with skills and patience.

Scrutineering was undertaken as part of the event’s program, prior to the commencement of the Prologue.

After the decision to call off the 2024 event was made, the Committee held a presentation lunch on Saturday, 6 April where finisher medallions and three outright winners in their respective vehicle classes were recognised.

The Auto outright winners were Andrew and David Travis. Graham and Aaron Colbran took second spot, while Dean George and Lucas Beer claimed third place. Andrew McCulloch and Adam Kaplan from Agricultural Equipment Holdings (AEH) presented the awards.

The Auto “Muddy” finisher medallions were presented by Matt Ryan from Windra Ag.

Charlie Weber was named the outright winner of the Moto category. Zac Manwaring was second and Toby Hederics was third. These awards were presented by Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory.

The Moto “Muddy” finisher medallions were presented by Jason Kennard from MASPRO.

The Condo 750 sincerely appreciates each and every sponsor who chooses to support them.

Major sponsors for the 2024 Condo 750 were Windra Ag (in conjunction with Inco Group), AEH Group and New Holland, and Lachlan Shire Council.

Platinum sponsors were Railway Hotel Condobolin, Conseth Solutions, Chamen’s IGA, Progress Printing, and MASPRO.

The 2024 Gold Sponsors for the Condo 750 included Broad Hay and Spray, JN Straney and Son, Penrite Oil, Victory Meats, Train with Cass, The Red Cattle Dog Hotel/The Vella Group, and Nxtadv (Next Adventure).

Silver sponsors were Central West Tyre Service, Inland Petroleum, MarketCheck, Tuffa Products and Brumby Offroad, Destination Karuah, Deeves Contracting, G and S Fabrication, and Honda Motorcycles. Don Lark Motorcycles, Dan Mooney Transport and Hydraulic Services Australia were all bronze sponsors for 2024.