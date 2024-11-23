Completing projects
The Trundle Central School ‘School to Work’ program students have been hard at work recently on a variety of projects. They constructed a set of ramps, a bench and two water features. All of these projects were carried out under the careful supervision of Mr Grady and Mr Deaman. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Inland Petroleum a major sponsor for local campaign
Inland Petroleum is the major sponsor of the annual #Shop [...]
Completing projects
The Trundle Central School ‘School to Work’ program students have [...]
Some very exciting news
The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce has received funding to support [...]
A great game of Bridge
Bridge Jan and John were on fire last week. They [...]
Kyron extends time
Congratulations to Condobolin’s Kyron Croaker, who has signed with the [...]
Community pauses to reflect and remember
Condobolin paused to reflect and pay respect to those men [...]