Completing projects

The Trundle Central School ‘School to Work’ program students have been hard at work recently on a variety of projects. They constructed a set of ramps, a bench and two water features. All of these projects were carried out under the careful supervision of Mr Grady and Mr Deaman. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.

