Completing artworks
Bogan Gate Public School students finished their guinea pig artworks on Thursday 20th March. As you can see, even with a step by step lesson, everyone has their own take on what their guinea pig should look like. Well done everyone! Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
Latest News
